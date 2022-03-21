“7Fs That No One Can Resist” – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Teaches

….7Fs that make your spouse miss you even in Heaven

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has released the 7Fs that makes a spouse miss you even in Heaven.

The teaching he termed “7Fs No One Can Resist…” is to teach couples and would be couples the secrets behind building a happy home.

Feelings: “No man wants to be with another man. Be a woman no real man can resist. Learn to bring the feminine ability in you. Dress like a lady in the house. Walk like a woman who knows how to handle her own man. Learn to bring out your man’s feelings.”

“Don’t walk around like a woman who is shopping in the supermarket. Learn to make your man feel good. In times of crisis, good feeling is the best remedy for the whole day. As a real woman learn how to touch your man in order to release him from every pressure of the day before he sleeps.”

Judges 14:3 “Then his father and his mother said unto him, Is there never a woman among the daughters of thy brethren, or among all my people, that thou goest to take a wife of the uncircumcised Philistines? And Samson said unto his father, Get her for me; for she pleaseth me well.”

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Pressure is chocking the men, that is why there are increasing cases of suicide, murder of women; but it takes a good touch to calm him down.

Good Feeling: Learn how to be in your man’s arms every day because every man enjoys it very much. Men enjoy when their woman lay on their chest. Hey guy! You also learn to make your woman feel good. Don’t turn the house into a ghetto. Let your woman feel like she is living with a gentleman. Ladies feel good when they see their man look good, it makes them smile the whole day.

Judges 16:19 “And she made him sleep upon her knees; and she called for a man, and she caused him to shave off the seven locks of his head; and she began to afflict him, and his strength went from him.”

He said it is important for women to give their man a good feeling. “Give your man a good feeling.”

1 Kings 1: 1-5 “Now king David was old and stricken in years; and they covered him with clothes, but he gat no heat. Wherefore his servants said unto him, Let there be sought for my lord the king a young virgin: and let her stand before the king, and let her cherish him, and let her lie in thy bosom, that my lord the king may get heat. So they sought for a fair damsel throughout all the coasts of Israel, and found Abishag a Shunammite, and brought her to the king. And the damsel was very fair, and cherished the king, and ministered to him: but the king knew her not. Then Adonijah the son of Haggith exalted himself, saying, I will be king: and he prepared him chariots and horsemen, and fifty men to run before him.”

He said, “If you want your husband to be well, give him a better treat. It is not always about sex it is about feelings; the feelings you give to your man will make him live long. In terms of crisis that is what helps men, that is what helps partners; Good Feeling.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah later talked about the 7th F which he said is FLESH.

7: Flesh: “Remember woman, no flesh, no marriage. Sex is the center of every marriage, without flesh there is no oneness. God intentionally position sex organ at the center of your body just to tell you it’s the center of your marriage, joy and happiness.”

“Let me tell you babe, if you are looking for a companionship then you can get it from your own brothers and sisters but sex can only come from your life partner.”

He said, in terms of relationship flesh is the center.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah advised ladies to initiate sex saying that it is a Religion since God said in the Bible during creation that “and the two shall be one flesh.”

He dared every married lady to change and do the right thing

