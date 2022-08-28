7s Rugby Festival to be held on Saturday

The Ghana Rugby Players Association (GRUPA) is set to organise its 7s Festival on Saturday at the Ajax Park, Legon.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected almost every sporting discipline across the world, this year’s Rugby festival is going to be exceptional because the event would be witnessed by both new and old faces of players who would be exhibiting talents and having fun as well.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Abudul-Nasir Meizongo, the General Secretary of the GRUPA said, this year’s event looks much similar as compared to the previous years.

“We are putting in our best to make sure that this particular event meets up to the standard,” he added.

He said this year has been improved in different ways, “We have been able to get health care for the day, we have secured an ambulance, we had health aid on the field and gifts for participants as well.

He added that as compared to the previous years there was nothing like education, but we are providing an opportunity for people to be educated on the sport.

“So, it’s going to be more interactive, educative and fun,” he stressed.

Mr. Seidu Ibrahim, a rugby player said he was excited that the game is back,

“It has been a while, since we the players enjoyed the beautiful rugby game we used to enjoy back in the days. I’m very excited that we are going back to the pitch”.