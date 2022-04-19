7th Annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Football Tournament Launched At Kempinski Hotel

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has launched the 7th Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Football Tournament at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event is scheduled for 8th and 9th of May 2022 at the Fadama astro turf in Accra.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports who was the special guest at the launch said it is ideal to develop and promote community sports which is the core objective of the Ministry.

He expressed his joy at last year’s tournament which was attended by legends like three times Africa best player, Abedi Pele and others.

He alerted that the President of Ghana, HE Nana Akufo-Addo is committed to support sports with the construction of astro turfs all around the country.

He hinted the the National Fitness Day will be launched soon.

He called for unity, peace and love during the tournament.

The Minister advised every player and teams to put up good performance as they may never know the scouts watching.

Presidential staffer in charge of Zongo Development Fund, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda said the Vice President MamoBawumia of Ghana has endorsed the tournament and sent his greetings for a successful event, and he supports every aspect of the activity. He called for the memory of the chief Imam always as a very important personality. He expressed that football unites Ghana and should he safeguarded as it brings peace, cohesion and togetherness. He emphasised that talents in the Zongo Community must be harnessed and developed.

GFA General Secretary , Mr. Proper Harrison Addo said they support both competitive and recreational activities in football. He assured of the support of the GFA and hoped talents would be hunted from the tournament. He promised to provide footballs and support with referees and everything needed to have a successful program.

Tamimu Issah, the brain behind the tournament said the tournament has come to stay and called on companies to sponsor.

The seeded teams in pot 1 were: Ashaiman, Madina, Nima, Kasoa, Mamobi, Sabin Zongo, Tudu, Fadama, Hohoe, New Town, Nungua, Cowlane, Koforidua and Darkuman.

In pot 2 were Alajo, Ashaley Botwe, Abeka, Shukura, Anyaa, Ablekuma Suhum, Tunga, Tema, Oda, Nsawam, Akropong. Yendi and Takoradi.

The purpose of the Tournament is to bring Muslims in Ghana together and revere the national Chief Imam in whose honor the event is being held.

28 communities are taking part in this year’s event which has taken a national character.