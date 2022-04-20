7th Annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Football Tournament Launched

Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports, has launched the 7th Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Football Tournament, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event is scheduled for 8-9 May, 2022, at the Fadama Astro Turf Stadium in Accra.

Launching the event, Mr. Ussif said it was ideal to develop and promote community sports, adding that it was the core objective of his outfit.

He said was delighted at last years’ tournament, which was attended by legends like three times Africa best player, Abedi Pele and others, and called on the organisers to ensure the 2022 edition sees more improvement.

Mr. Ussif said, the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo was committed to the development and promotion of sports in the country, hence the construction of Astroturfs all around the country.

He advised participants to be disciplined throughout the competition and abide by the rules and regulations.

Mr. Proper Harrison Addo General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said his outfit was in total support of the event adding that, the GFA would support both competitive and recreational activities in football.

He promised to provide footballs for the tournament, as well as provide referees.

Mr. Tamimu Issah, the brain behind the tournament said, it had come to stay and called on companies to support them to ensure a successful event.

In all 28 team would compete for honours in the tournament with, Ashaiman, Madina, Nima, Kasoa, Mamobi, Sabin Zongo, Tudu, Fadama, Hohoe, New Town, Nungua, Cowlane, Koforidua and Darkuman in Pot One, whilst Alajo, Ashaley Botwe, Abeka, Shukura, Anyaa, Ablekuma Suhum, Tunga, Tema, Oda, Nsawam, Akropong. Yendi and Takoradi are in Pot two.

The purpose of the Tournament is to bring Muslims in Ghana together and honour the National Chief Imam in whose honor the event is held.