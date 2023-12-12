7th edition of Western Music Awards slated for December 24

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have slated 24th December, 2023 for the seventh edition of the awards which celebrates creative arts players from and operating in Western and Western North Regions.

Sponsored by Medimafo Herbal Center, the seventh edition of the awards will be held at the Kingstel Hotel at Apolo in Takoradi.

This year’s edition of the awards has a total of 30 categories with the flagship being the “Artiste of the Year.” One of the notable categories which is widely anticipated is the “Lifetime Achievement Award” which celebrates a creative arts player with over 15 years relevance in the industry.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the awards, Nana Kwesi Coomson, “A total of 15 artistes from five genres have been billed to perform this year. Legendary Ben Brako, Paulina Oduro, Rev. Charlie Sam, Fameye, Aya RamziB, Yaw Lucaz, Bobo Dada Bee, Debby Sway, Linkup Daddy, Corbina Saah, Sally M, Fiifi Lattex, Betterdays Gad and Omar X are the listed artistes this year’’.

“This year’s venue affords us the opportunity to create a lasting experience for our patrons by introducing interesting side attractions before the red carpet and even the main event. With the tagline, “This is Music,” this year’s awards will be broadcasted on all social media handles – “Western Music Awards Ghana” on Facebook and on YouTube and that of affiliate media stations,” Mr. Coomson noted.

Tickets for this year’s edition of the Western Music Awards are GHc50 for standard and GHc100 for VIP with a table reservation which can be booked ahead via 0248185848.