7th Instinct Business Awards: Prominent Institutions & Business Leaders Honoured 

The crème de la crème of the business industry converged at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday 8th of October, 2022 for the 7th edition of the InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards now rebranded as InstinctBusiness Awards.

Leading business organisations, teams, CEO’s, investors, advisors and business leaders were honoured for their sterling contribution towards driving superior business services, raising industry standards as well as promoting economic growth in the country.

The event which was themed, “Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Business” recognized business across all sectors, including the Public Sector, Banking, Telecoms, Insurance, Oil and Gas amongst others.

Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO/Founder of Instinct wave in his welcome address commended organisations and industry practitioners for demonstrating the core values of business innovation, transformations, customer satisfaction, effective management, business sustainability, and technology innovation, notwithstanding pushing the boundaries and raising the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the covid -19 pandemic on the global workforce.

He said, “Over the years, the awards have evolved in refining categories and introducing new categories to promote, and reflect, the changing business enterprise in Ghana & Africa.”

“We know how difficult things are for many businesses right now. The year has seen a steady flow of difficult economic news and uncertainties in Ghana and around the world.”

“Winners have proven that we can build a bright future for our respective economies in challenging times through important social contributions and commitment to the community in which we live and work, ethical behaviour and environmental sustainability.” He added

He congratulated all award winners for a tremendous work done over the years and encouraged them to do more.

Below is a list of winners who were honored at the glamorous event

Award Categories Best Bank in Agency Banking Fidelity Bank Mortgage Bank of the Year Republic Bank Ghana Bank of the Year Absa Bank Ghana Oil & Gas Company of the Year Zen Petroleum Innovative Pension company of the year Glico Pensions Excellence in ESG MTN Ghana CSR Company of the year Volta River Authority (VRA) International Trade Finance Company of the Year Ghana Exim Bank Best Use of Technology in Finance MTN Ghana Outstanding Contribution to Export Trade Ghana Export Promotion Authority Finance Team of the Year MTN Ghana Excellence in Insurance Regulation National Insurance Commission Investor Relations Team of the Year MTN Ghana

Other Individual winners included