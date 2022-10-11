7th Instinct Business Awards: Prominent Institutions & Business Leaders Honoured 

Th Instinct Business Awards

The crème de la crème of the business industry converged at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday 8th of October, 2022 for the 7th edition of the InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards now rebranded as InstinctBusiness Awards.

Leading business organisations, teams, CEO’s, investors, advisors and business leaders were honoured for their sterling contribution towards driving superior business services, raising industry standards as well as promoting economic growth in the country.

The event which was themed, “Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Business” recognized business across all sectors, including the Public Sector, Banking, Telecoms, Insurance, Oil and Gas amongst others.

Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO/Founder of Instinct wave in his welcome address commended organisations and industry practitioners for demonstrating the core values of business innovation, transformations, customer satisfaction, effective management, business sustainability, and technology innovation, notwithstanding pushing the boundaries and raising the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the covid -19 pandemic on the global workforce.

He said, “Over the years, the awards have evolved in refining categories and introducing new categories to promote, and reflect, the changing business enterprise in Ghana & Africa.”

“We know how difficult things are for many businesses right now. The year has seen a steady flow of difficult economic news and uncertainties in Ghana and around the world.”

“Winners have proven that we can build a bright future for our respective economies in challenging times through important social contributions and commitment to the community in which we live and work, ethical behaviour and environmental sustainability.” He added

He congratulated all award winners for a tremendous work done over the years and encouraged them to do more.

 

Below is a list of winners who were honored at the glamorous event

Award Categories
Best Bank in Agency Banking

Fidelity Bank
Mortgage Bank of the Year

Republic Bank Ghana
Bank of the Year

Absa Bank Ghana
Oil & Gas Company of the Year

Zen Petroleum
Innovative Pension company of the year

Glico Pensions
Excellence in ESG

MTN Ghana
CSR Company of the year

Volta River Authority (VRA)
International Trade Finance Company of the Year

Ghana Exim Bank
Best Use of Technology in Finance

MTN Ghana
Outstanding Contribution to Export Trade

Ghana Export Promotion Authority
Finance Team of the Year

MTN Ghana
Excellence in Insurance Regulation

National Insurance Commission
 Investor Relations Team of the Year

MTN Ghana

 

Other Individual winners included

Insurance Personality of the year

Dr. Justice Ofori

Chief Executive Officer

National Insurance Commission
Energy Sector Leader Award

Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa

Chief Executive Officer

Volta River Authority
Banking CEO of the year

Abena Osei-Poku

Managing Director,

Absa Bank
William Tewiah

Chief Executive Officer

Zen Petroleum

Oil & Gas CEO of the Year
Lawrence Agyinsam

Chief Executive Officer

Ghana Exim Bank

Public Sector CEO of the Year
Dr. Afua Asabea Asare

Chief Executive Officer

Ghana Export Promotion Authority

Transformational Leader of the Year
CFO of the Year

Antoinette Kwofie

Chief Financial Officer

MTN Ghana

 

 

