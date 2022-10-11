7th Instinct Business Awards: Prominent Institutions & Business Leaders Honoured 

The crème de la crème of the business industry converged at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday 8th of October, 2022 for the 7th edition of the InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards now rebranded as InstinctBusiness Awards.
Leading business organisations, teams, CEO’s, investors, advisors and business leaders were honoured for their sterling contribution towards driving superior business services, raising industry standards as well as promoting economic growth in the country.
The event which was themed, “Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Business” recognized business across all sectors, including the Public Sector, Banking, Telecoms, Insurance, Oil and Gas amongst others.
Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO/Founder of Instinct wave in his welcome address commended organisations and industry practitioners for demonstrating the core values of business innovation, transformations, customer satisfaction, effective management, business sustainability, and technology innovation, notwithstanding pushing the boundaries and raising the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the covid -19 pandemic on the global workforce.
He said, “Over the years, the awards have evolved in refining categories and introducing new categories to promote, and reflect, the changing business enterprise in Ghana & Africa.”
“We know how difficult things are for many businesses right now. The year has seen a steady flow of difficult economic news and uncertainties in Ghana and around the world.”
“Winners have proven that we can build a bright future for our respective economies in challenging times through important social contributions and commitment to the community in which we live and work, ethical behaviour and environmental sustainability.” He added
He congratulated all award winners for a tremendous work done over the years and encouraged them to do more.
Below is a list of winners who were honored at the glamorous event
|Award Categories
|Best Bank in Agency Banking
Fidelity Bank
|Mortgage Bank of the Year
Republic Bank Ghana
|Bank of the Year
Absa Bank Ghana
|Oil & Gas Company of the Year
Zen Petroleum
|Innovative Pension company of the year
Glico Pensions
|Excellence in ESG
MTN Ghana
|CSR Company of the year
Volta River Authority (VRA)
|International Trade Finance Company of the Year
Ghana Exim Bank
|Best Use of Technology in Finance
MTN Ghana
|Outstanding Contribution to Export Trade
Ghana Export Promotion Authority
|Finance Team of the Year
MTN Ghana
|Excellence in Insurance Regulation
National Insurance Commission
| Investor Relations Team of the Year
MTN Ghana
Other Individual winners included
|Insurance Personality of the year
Dr. Justice Ofori
Chief Executive Officer
National Insurance Commission
|Energy Sector Leader Award
Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa
Chief Executive Officer
Volta River Authority
|Banking CEO of the year
Abena Osei-Poku
Managing Director,
Absa Bank
|William Tewiah
Chief Executive Officer
Zen Petroleum
Oil & Gas CEO of the Year
|Lawrence Agyinsam
Chief Executive Officer
Ghana Exim Bank
Public Sector CEO of the Year
|Dr. Afua Asabea Asare
Chief Executive Officer
Ghana Export Promotion Authority
Transformational Leader of the Year
|CFO of the Year
Antoinette Kwofie
Chief Financial Officer
MTN Ghana