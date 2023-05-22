7th K-Balm National Armwrestling Championship: Asoka GH pulls Isaac Antwi to win heavyweight category

The 7th 2023 K- Balm National Armwrestling Championship lived to its billing at the Wesley Grammer Senior High School Assembly Hall with exciting performances by the pullers.

After all the participants have pulled each other in the weight categories, the top three were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals as well as products of the sponsors.

Determined Abdul Aziz Wahab of Ghana Immigration was third in his category, he was beaten by Godwin Sackey and Wisdom Kofi Abromekyi who took the gold in plus 80kg. Desmond Mensah, David Bantang and Thomas Otokunor Barnor were also rewarded in the 80kg category.

The ladies also did well to thrill the spectators as Rashida Abass from Tamale won by beating all her opponents in the Women 90kg plus category. Mariam Yussif and Mary-Ann Abagale from St. Louis SHS also did very well. Mariam Kadiri Moro won another Women’s event and was followed by Afia Kumah and Grace Mintah.

Rachael Lankai emerged winner of the 65kg pulling Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo and Mary Quaye, while Samuel Adjetey Sowah also stole the show in his class to beat Abdul Rahman Isahad, Michael Sampa and Abdul Samad Suleiman who drew for the third place.

Derek Adu Kwakye (AsokwaGH) pulled Isaac Antwi Bosiako and Issah Kanya in the Men 90kg plus to become the toast of fans. He later told the media, his concentration is on the 2023 African Games where he wants Ghana to win more laurels.

New Discoveries, Jonas Narh of Wesley Grammer and Oliver Adam of KNUST SHS were given special mention.

About 80 people from all over the country took part in the national competition which is meant to select pullers to represent Ghana at international events coming up.

The President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey who is also Vice President of the world body and President of Africa expressed his satisfaction on the standard put up by the participants.

He commended the students of Wesley Grammer for putting up a good show, despite the fact that some of them were competing in the sport for the very first time.

He also praised the Ghana Police and Ghana Immigration teams for their discipline and commitment to the sport.

The contest was sponsored K-Balm from Kofikrom Pharmacy, Adamus Resources, Twellium Industrial Ltd. Wadada Ventures distributers of Afriyie Sanitary Pads and Swaggers Resto / Pub.

Some personalities who graced the Championship were Vice President of West Africa and Ghana Armwrestling Dr. Kofi Addo Agyekum of Kofikrom Pharmacy, the Commercial Attache of the Barbados Embassy, Mr. Richard Oppong Ansong CEO of Wadada Ventures, Mr. Jonathan Awuletey, Hon. Kwabena Kyere and Mr. Dickson K. Duah.