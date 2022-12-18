7th UK-Ghana Business Council meeting opens in Accra

The seventh meeting of the UK-Ghana Business Council (UK-GBC) opened at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The meeting will discuss critical bilateral issues and priority sectors of economies of both countries aimed at enhancing trade and investment and creating jobs for their mutual benefit.

The meeting will also look at the progress made by the UKGBC since its inception in 2018 in terms of trade and investment, revenue mobilisation reforms, trade partnership agreements and ease-of-doing business.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in his welcome remarks, acknowledged the enormous benefits the establishment of the UK-Ghana Business Council had brought to Ghana.

The Vice President mentioned some infrastructure projects Ghana secured funding to undertake due to the Council’s facilitation including the Kumasi International Airport, Tamale Airport, the ongoing Eastern Regional Hospital, Children’s block at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, Kejetia Market Phase 2 in Kumasi, Bekwai Hospital, Tema-Aflao Highway and Aqua-Africa drinking water project in 16 towns across the country.

Dr Bawumia thanked the UK government for the support offered Ghana, as well as the private sector investments and believed that both Ghana and UK would continue in the spirit of co-operation and partnership for their mutual growth and prosperity.

Mr Andrew Mitchell, the UK’s Minister of State (Development and Africa), on his part, said the UK-Ghana Council had played a significant role in deepening bilateral relationship between the two nations, especially in increasing trade and investment, building partnerships, creating jobs, supporting sustainable growth and building mutually shared growth.

He was of the belief that by focusing on priority sectors of the economy, the UK-Ghana Business Council would help to achieve the targets set for themselves and collectively make the biggest difference.

Mr Mitchell acknowledged the economic difficulties both countries had witnessed over the past few months and, thus, congratulated Ghana for reaching a Staff-Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial bailout.

The UK’s Minister of State for Africa was optimistic that Ghana would successfully implement the key elements in the financial arrangements with the IMF towards the road to economic recovery.

“Through tough times friends need to get together and support each other. We feel that in Ghana, we have one of our best friends in Africa and I believe Ghana feels similarly in that status,” Mr Mitchell stated.

He recounted some support the UK government and other private institutions from the UK had offered Ghana including revenue mobilisation reforms, debt management programme, manufacturing and trade partnerships to ensure moderate tariffs for trade.