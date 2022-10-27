8 boxers to represent Ghana at World Youth Boxing Championship

Ghana will participate in the 2022 World Youth Boxing Championship in Spain with eight boxers.

The championship which is under the auspices of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Youth Men’s and Women’s Championships would be held from November 14–26, 2022.

The Black Rockets team would comprise Cann Kotey Neequaye, Mohammed Adamu, Emmanuel Mawuli, Isaac Nana Bentum Kakraba, Benjamin Nii Lantei Lamptey, Bernard Abbey, Abdul Baki Adam, and George Yaw Akoto

The officials are Dauda Fusseini -Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mustapha Nettey – Treasurer and Charles Quartey as the Head Coach.

They will depart Accra, Ghana on 11th November and return on 30th November, 2022.

The Black Rockets are the reserve side of the Black Bombers, who won three medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Ghana claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Boxing is seen by many sports enthusiast as the strength of the nation when it comes to international sports.