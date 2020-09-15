Police in Afghanistan have arrested 48 drug traffickers and nine suspected criminals, authorities said on Tuesday.

“Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) and detective security organizations arrested 48 suspects, linked to 31 cases of transportation or keeping of narcotics from various provinces within the past seven days,” Counter Narcotics Justice Centre of Afghanistan (CNJC) said in a statement.

The CNPA seized some amount of narcotics from the suspects, the statement added.

After initial investigations, the CNPA handed over the cases to the Central Narcotics Tribunal or CNT, a special Afghan court for jurisdiction of major drug cases, the statement added.

Furthermore, the Afghan National Police (ANP) arrested nine suspected men for their involvement in criminal cases in Helmand, Paktika and Kunduz provinces, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed earlier in the day.

Further investigation was underway, the ministry added.