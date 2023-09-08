8 killed as truck plunges into swamp in western Uganda

Eight people died after a truck they were traveling in lost control and plunged into a swamp in the western Ugandan district of Kakumiro, the police said in a statement Thursday.

The accident happened late Tuesday night as vendors were traveling from the market. The driver lost control of the truck at a steep slope due to brake failure, according to the police.

“The driver jumped off and left the vehicle to move on its own until it entered the swamp where all the eight passengers died on the spot,” the police said.

Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths, according to police data.