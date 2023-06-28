8 killed in road accident in eastern South Africa

Eight people died and eight others sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck overturned in Eastern Cape province in South Africa Monday night, according to local media.

The truck was “ferrying traditional healers to or from the Mbhashe river for a traditional ritual” when the driver lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and rolled several times, said SABC News, the online news portal of South Africa’s public broadcaster, quoting Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose as saying.

It was the second fatal accident involving a pickup truck in a week after another traffic accident claimed six lives near Corhana in the same province Saturday, he added. Enditem