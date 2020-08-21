Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2020 shows the scene of the shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. A Thai soldier has killed at least 12 people in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, local media reported Saturday. (Xinhua)
At least eight people, including a one-year-old baby, were killed and 27 others were injured on Friday morning after a bus overturned on a steep slope in Tanzania’s northwestern region of Kagera, said police.

Revocatus Malimi, the Kagera regional police commander, told Xinhua by phone that seven of the victims died on the spot and one died in hospital while receiving treatment.

He said the bus overturned at 5: 45 a.m. local time after the driver failed to negotiate a sharp corner on the steep slope.

“After the driver had failed to negotiate the corner, the bus overturned before it was stuck on rocks that prevented it from falling further down,” said Malimi.

He said five of the 27 injured passengers were in critical condition with fractured limbs and bruises, adding that the bus was heading to Mwanza city from Kagera region.

