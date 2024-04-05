8 Must-Try Pizzaman Chickenman Menu Items

When it comes to tasty food, Pizzaman Chickenman has got you covered with a menu full of delicious choices. From pizzas loaded with yummy toppings to savory chicken dishes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a look at eight must-try items that are sure to make your taste buds dance with joy.

Chickenman Noodles

A crowd-pleaser since its introduction, Chickenman Noodles come with sausage, chicken fillet, and brisket. Prices start at Ghc35.

Dukeman Pizza

Dukeman, with 5 toppings on different locations, is definitely a must-try.Boatings of chicken, beef, tuna, brisket, and ham, topped with barbecue sauce. Prices range from Ghc90 to Ghc250.

Crisibrezzi

With a delightful combination of beef, ham, chicken, and mortadella, Chrisibrezzi pizza has been a hit since its introduction. Prices range from Ghc80 to Ghc190.

Ghana Rice and Stew

Introduced on January 27th, 2024, this hearty dish features rice, plantain, spaghetti, beans, egg, coleslaw, and your choice of chicken or beef. Prices start at Ghc80.

Brisllet

Since its debut on May 16th, 2023, Brisllet has become a sensation. It’s a tantalizing blend of fried rice, brisket, beef fillet, and Chickenman’s spicy beef cube.

Chickenman Jollof

Spice up your meal with Chickenman Jollof, featuring sausage, chicken fillet, and succulent chicken in spicy jollof rice. Prices start at Ghc125.

Laprisirip Pizza

This simple yet satisfying pizza with salami pepperoni has been a favorite since its introduction. Prices range from Ghc70 to Ghc115.

Morbella Pizza

Recently added on January 8th, 2024, Morbella Pizza is already making waves with its enticing flavors. Prices range from Ghc70 to Ghc165.

So, whether you’re a pizzaman lover or prefer hearty chickenman meals, Pizzaman Chickenman has it all. With flavors that will leave you wanting more, it’s the perfect place to satisfy your hunger cravings. Next time you’re looking for a tasty meal, remember to check out Pizzaman Chickenman for a dining experience you won’t forget.