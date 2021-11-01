8 “prophets” die during baptism ceremony in Zimbabwe

Eight “prophets” belonging to an apostolic faith sect drowned on Saturday during a baptism ceremony in a river in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central Province, state media reported Sunday.

The Herald newspaper said the “prophets” died while competing to retrieve a “holy stick” in the deep waters of Mazowe River during a ritual to select a baptist.

The paper said the provincial development coordinator for Mashonaland Central Province, Timothy Maregere, had confirmed the incident, saying that their bodies had since been retrieved.

“The group consisted of 10 ‘prophets’ and only two survived,” the paper said. Enditem