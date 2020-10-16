Fifteen people including eight soldiers and seven personnel of civil security were killed in a terrorist attack in Ormara area of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday, police sources said.

The incident happened at about 12:00 p.m. local time, when six to eight militants ambushed and attacked a convoy of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps (FC) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), and fled the scene, sources from Ormara police told Xinhua on condition of anonymity. Paramilitary troops and personnel from the Pakistan navy reached the attack site, following the incident and shifted the bodies to a nearby navy base. A search operation to arrest the fleeing militants have also been kicked off in the area.

Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS), an outlawed organization formed with the coalition of several extremist outfits of the province, claimed the attack on their unverified twitter account. The same outfit killed some 14 personnel of the navy in an attack launched in the same area in April 2019.

Condemning the attack, the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan sought a solicited report into the incident and directed the concerned authorities to make every possible effort to identify and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice, Radio Pakistan said.