8 South African police officers disciplined for being involved in assaulting motorists

The South African police have identified and suspended eight police officers who assaulted motorists last weekend in Gauteng Province and are being subjected to some internal disciplinary processes, said the National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola Thursday.

“I can now confirm that those members have been identified and are currently being subjected to our internal processes. Thus far, eight members have been issued with suspension notices and temporarily removed from their posts pending the outcome of our investigation,” Masemola told a press briefing in Johannesburg.

Some police, who are members of the VIP protection unit of South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, assaulted three men on the N1 road in Johannesburg last weekend and were captured on video. The video clip went viral starting Monday and stirred anger among the public.

The police also identified and successfully traced the victims and can confirm that a criminal case has been opened and is under investigation by the independent Police Investigative Directorate, said Masemola.

“I want to reiterate that the police does not condone such behavior at any point. We are saying that no amount of provocation can ever justify or validate what we saw on the video clip, pending the outcome of the investigations,” he said. Enditem