An eight-year-old boy shot dead his six-year-old sister in northern Mongolia by accident as a preliminary investigation has suggested, local police said Monday.

The incident occurred in the northern province of Khuvsgul on Saturday, according to the provincial police department, which urges people to keep guns out of the reach of children.

As of 2019, more than 47,900 guns have been registered in Mongolia as a legal property of individuals, with over 90 percent used for hunting purposes, according to official data from the country’s National Police Agency.

