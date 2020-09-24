At least eight Yemeni soldiers were killed in missile attack by Houthi rebels on a government military camp in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, local government military sources told Xinhua on Thursday.

The missile attack on Wednesday evening on the 1st Brigade also wounded 28 other soldiers, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The Houthi rebels have made no comment on the attack.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces, including much of Saada, and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.