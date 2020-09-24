Israeli soldiers are seen in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights next to Blue Line, a border demarcation drawn in 2000 by the United Nations after Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon, July 28, 2020. Lebanese leaders on Tuesday warned against heightened border tensions with Israel, while slamming Israel for attacking southern Lebanon a day earlier, LBCI local TV channel reported. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)
Israeli soldiers are seen in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights next to Blue Line, a border demarcation drawn in 2000 by the United Nations after Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon, July 28, 2020. Lebanese leaders on Tuesday warned against heightened border tensions with Israel, while slamming Israel for attacking southern Lebanon a day earlier, LBCI local TV channel reported. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

At least eight Yemeni soldiers were killed in missile attack by Houthi rebels on a government military camp in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, local government military sources told Xinhua on Thursday.

The missile attack on Wednesday evening on the 1st Brigade also wounded 28 other soldiers, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The Houthi rebels have made no comment on the attack.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces, including much of Saada, and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.