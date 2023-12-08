80 gunmen shot by Nigerian troops in anti-terror swoop

At least 80 gunmen were killed and 304 others caught by Nigerian troops during various anti-terror operations held across the country in the past week, a military official said Thursday.

Edward Buba, the spokesman for the military, told reporters in the capital of Abuja that some 152 suspected oil thieves were also separately arrested in the southern part of the country during the period.

Buba said the operations led to the rescue of 44 victims of abduction and the recovery of hundreds of arms and ammunition from the suspected gunmen.

A total of 121 members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province groups and their families, including women and children, surrendered to the troops between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, he noted.

He said the operations targeted areas identified as strongholds of criminal elements, adding that air and land troops were active in combating the criminal elements across various regions of the country.