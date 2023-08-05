80 percent of daily active users of thread leave

Two separate data analysis firms say the Twitter killer from Meta’s Instagram, Threads, has already started recording heavy losses on daily active user, prompting Meta to rush and introduce highly requested features.

It has only been a month since Meta released it Twitter-killer app Threads. In the first five days of its release, it recorded over 100 million sign ons, with very impressive number of daily active users.

But since then, the time users spend on the app has tanked. Now, two separate data analysis firms say that the number of users logging in each day on the app has similarly flatlined just a month after its release.

Similarweb, a digital intelligence platform, shared its data, showing Threads daily active users hovered around 49 million just two days after launch. By August 1 that number had dropped to just over 9.6 million.

Engagement is also way down from early in Thread’s lifespan. Similarweb’s data shows time spent on the app in all available markets peaked on July 6 at about 14 minutes a day, but that time has been cut to just 2.3 minutes by August 1.

David Carr, a senior insights manager at the analysis company however noted that engagement time, based on just U.S. user data was slightly more favorable to Threads, but not by much. The app peaked at 20 minutes but now it’s keeping steady at around 3 minutes for U.S. users.

According to the market research firm Sensor Tower, as CNN first reported, the daily active user count on Threads is down 82% from when the app launched July 5 to July 31. According to Sensor Tower, the app was leveraging about 44 million daily active users at its peak as more folks sought a real Twitter alternative. By the end of the month, it was hovering around 8 million visitors.

The company told CNN that daily active user is falling at about 1% every day. Sensor Tower data also mentioned that engagement was down to just 2.9 minutes a day compared to 19 minutes earlier in July.

In Meta’s own Q2 earnings call last month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was “seeing more people coming back daily than I’d expected” to Threads. He added that they were “focused on retention and improving the basics” before they tried to grow the community to scale.