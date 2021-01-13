Madam Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan, President, Greater Accra Markets Association, Wednesday said through consistent observation about 80 per cent of persons at Makola Market have given up on the wearing of nose masks.

She said the market was a place for all and those who patronized the place as well as the traders should wear the nose masks to keep safe for COVID-19.

“This is disturbing, we must all take the fight against the coronavirus seriously because it is not gone yet,” Madam Needjan stated at a COVID-19 Community Project named, “Mask Up” organized by the Centre for National Culture (CNC) under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture at the Makola Market in Accra.

“The coronavirus is no respecter of persons, if people in the market contract this virus it would spread to many homes who depends on the market for their daily meals hence abiding by the protocols should be taken seriously,” she said.

She commended the organisers of the sensitization programme for their initiative and choosing the Makola Market which is amongst the very busy markets in the country.

Madam Edna Janet Nyame, Executive Director for National Commission on Culture in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the event appealed to the traders to ensure their children and students adhered to COVID-19 protocols as schools reopen from January 15, 2021.

She said the coronavirus was still prevalent and should not be taken for granted and appealed to parents to ensure that; “nose mask becomes part of the dress code of students as they leave for school. The students must also make use of the hand sanitizers”.

Madam Nyame advice students to observe social distancing during academic and residential registration processes.

Speaking to the Market community Madam Nyame encouraged the traders to enforce the wearing of nose masks as was before to avert a second outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chief Simon Malaamba Batimona, Osu Mamprusi Chief called on the “Kayayes” (female head potters) to observe social distancing and all COVID-19 protocol especially at their sleeping places because coronavirus spreads easily in crowded areas.

Mrs Alice Alima Kala, Director, CNC, Greater Accra Region, said the event formed part of the Centre’s mandate to project to educate the general public on the dangers of COVID-19.

She urged all to keep observing all protocols and never forget to “Mask Up” everywhere they go.

The Centre also composed a COVID-19 song performed by Sasa Inzerry a Cultural Group on Xylophone, rattles and local drums.