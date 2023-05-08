800 parcels of Indian hemp intercepted by Nyive Immigration officials

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Nyive Border, has intercepted 896 slabs of suspected Indian hemp at Cave.

The parcels in rectangular shapes were in sacks, which had inscriptions “70”.

Superintendent Courage Amegbe, Commander, Operation Calm Life Patrol Team, Nyive Sector, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that at about 2230 hours on Friday, May 5, the team intercepted the goods, when the patrol team were on night duties along an unapproved route.

He said upon reaching Cave, an unapproved route along Shia and Nyive border, the officers came across the sacks in the bush.

Superintendent Amegbe said the 12 sacks of the commodity were packed and transported to the main border post at Nyive.

He said a team of Narcotics Control Commission official from Ho were brought to the border post to take charge of the consignment.

Superintendent Amegbe admonished the public to desist from the use and trade in illicit goods and called on the citizenry to provide information leading to the arrest of such recalcitrant members of society.