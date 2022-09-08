82 illegal Ethiopian immigrants detained in southern Tanzania

Immigration authorities in Tanzania’s southern highland region of Iringa have arrested 82 illegal Ethiopian immigrants, the authorities said Wednesday.

In addition, the authorities arrested two Tanzanian nationals for facilitating the transportation of the illegal immigrants, said Agnes Luziga, the Iringa region assistant immigration officer.

Luziga told a press conference that the illegal immigrants, who were arrested Tuesday at 6 p.m., local time, were in transit to southern African countries to look for jobs.

“They were arrested at Tosamanga area along the Iringa-Mbeya highway while traveling in a truck,” she said, noting that the immigrants were arrested by a special night patrol immigration team.

“Preliminary investigations have shown that the immigrants traveled to Iringa from Kenya through the Holili border post and entered into Kilimanjaro region,” said the senior immigration official.

According to Luziga, the illegal immigrants traveled from the Kilimanjaro region to Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, on their way to Malawi through Mbeya region but they were arrested in Iringa region. They will be charged in court for illegal entry into the country. Enditem