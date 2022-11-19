’82’ year group of Ahantaman Students support alma mater

The 1982 year group of the Ahantaman Old Students Association (AHOSA), has supported their alma mater with teaching and learning materials to commemorate their 40 years of exiting the school.

They presented two 65 inch TV monitor and accessories for the science laboratory, a sound system to the English department for teaching of oral English, 20 laboratory coats and 2,500 customised anniversary pens for distribution to all students of the school.

Mr Robert Kojo Zanutey, the Organiser of the AHOSA 82, said the gesture was their token of appreciation to God for seeing them through life after 40 years of leaving the school.

He prayed that the gesture would improve upon the learning of sciences and research in the school to enable the students excel in the national Science and Maths quiz competition in particular.

Ms Joanna Baaba Eghan, a retired Staff of the Ghana Airport Company in an interaction with the students encouraged them to fear God and keep his commandments, strive for good success, and avoid evil and dubious means of wealth acquisition.

She also advised them to learn to nurture long lasting relationship that would benefit them in future.

Commodore Mark Yawson, a former AHOSA President, urged the students to build mental and spiritual discipline and learn well to achieve their life objectives and aspirations…”With discipline you can become better versions of yourselves.”

Ms Ernestina Kankam, the Headmistress of the School, said the “come back” was very reassuring adding, “we know the school has good old students like you to rely on.”

She said the gifts perfectly fitted in the school’s agenda to improve upon science education and to become more competitive especially in the sciences.

Ms Kankam later wished them God’s blessings in all their endeavours in life.