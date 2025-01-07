82nd Golden Globes: “Emilia Pérez” Triumphs with Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, witnessed a night of excitement and glamour as “Emilia Pérez” was crowned Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category.

The film entered the ceremony as a frontrunner, boasting 10 nominations and securing the coveted award for Best Motion Picture in its genre.

In the drama category, “The Brutalist” emerged victorious as Best Motion Picture Drama, with Adrien Brody also winning Best Actor for his compelling performance in the film. Brody’s win added to the evening’s momentum, further showcasing the film’s dominance at the event.

On the television front, “Shōgun” claimed the award for Best Television Drama, while “Hacks” earned Best TV Comedy or Musical. The evening also celebrated stellar performances, with Demi Moore winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in “The Substance,” and Sebastian Stan taking home Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for “A Different Man.”

Other notable acting winners included Zoe Saldaña, who won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Emilia Pérez,” and Kieran Culkin, who triumphed in the Best Supporting Actor category for “A Real Pain.”

In the television world, “Shōgun” reigned supreme, with Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada winning Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. Jean Smart also earned recognition, winning Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role in “Hacks.”

In the world of limited series, “Baby Reindeer” was awarded Best Limited Series, while Jodie Foster secured Best Actress in a Limited Series for “True Detective: Night Country.” Colin Farrell, known for his role in “The Penguin,” took home Best Actor in a Limited Series.

In a special gala dinner held on Friday, Viola Davis was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, while Ted Danson received the prestigious Carol Burnett Award.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the lively Sunday evening ceremony, which aired on CBS and streamed live for Paramount+ and Showtime subscribers.

Full List of 82nd Golden Globe Winners:

Movies:

Best Motion Picture, Drama: “The Brutalist”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Emilia Pérez”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best Director: Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Best Screenplay: Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best Original Score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Best Original Song: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

Television:

Best Television Series, Drama: “Shōgun”

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical: “Hacks”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television: “Baby Reindeer”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television: Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television: Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV: Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”