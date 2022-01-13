831 pedestrians killed in road crashes in 2021 – MTTD

A total of 831 pedestrians were killed in road crashes in 2021, a report by the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, has said.



This is a 7.40 per cent increase over the 2020 figure of 720.



Out of the number of 2,930 pedestrian knockdowns recorded in 2021, 2099 persons were injured – a plummet of the 2020 figure of 2728 injuries.



The MTTD report further revealed that some 2,924 lives were lost nationwide through road crashes in 2021.



Out of the number of persons killed, 262 were males below 18, 2119 males above 18, while 137 of the number were females below 18 and 406 females above 18 years.



The number of persons killed was a 12.94 per cent jump compared to the 2020 figure of 2,589 persons killed through road crashes.



The Ashanti Region recorded 606 deaths; the highest number of persons killed with 3890 injuries.



It said some 15,680 persons were suffering various degrees of injury – a 1.05 per cent rise compared to the 2020 injury figure of 15,517.



Out of the 2,924 deaths recorded last year, 1,266 deaths and 4,758 injuries were motorcycle related crashes.



A total of 28,152 vehicles were involved in road carnages in 2021, including 10,381 commercial, 11,668 private and 6,103 motorcycles.



In all, 15,972 cases were reported, a 7.44 per cent increase over the 2020 figure of 14,844.



Out of the number, 2429 were fatal, 5151 were serious and 8392 minor cases.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Followon Google News