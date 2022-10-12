834 aspirants seek NDC constituency executive positions in Volta

The Constituency Executives positions of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attracted a total of 834 aspirants in the Volta region.

Among them are a total of 135 females.

Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary of the Party, who disclosed the developments to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said all were successfully vetted with a non-significant number of disqualifications.

He said the constituency elections would be held from October 22 to October 23 in all except Hohoe.

“We have a different strategy for taking back Hohoe,” he noted.

He said the nomination, filing and vetting processes, which has been digitised, had been “very smooth.”

“What is heartwarming is the enthusiasm and the growing desire for people to serve the Party, to see the Party regain power in 2024.

“We can see clearly that everybody is fed up with this Government”

Regional Executives elections for the Party have been slated for the 11th and 12th days of the month of November, processes for which had advanced past the nomination stage.

The regional positions also have attracted some stalwarts of the party, and Mr Gunu told the GNA he was seeking to maintain his position as secretary.

He said Volta Region remained the stronghold of the Party, and with cues from previous elections, victory would not evade.

“We are going to adopt very dramatic steps to ensure we win 2024. We will take every election process very seriously.”