85 Tanzanian villages to enjoy water from Lake Tanganyika by 2025

Tanzanian authorities said Thursday that 85 villages will be supplied with water from Lake Tanganyika, the second-largest freshwater lake in the world by volume, by 2025.

Maryprisca Mahundi, Deputy Minister for Water, told parliament that the government will in the 2022/2023 financial year conduct a feasibility study on using Lake Tanganyika as a source of water for people living in villages in the Katavi region adjacent to the lake.

Mahundi said in the 2021/2022 financial year, the government continued to implement 42 water projects in all the districts in the Katavi region with a view to ensuring that people get clean and safe water. Enditem