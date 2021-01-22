The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Thursday said that 86 illegal migrants have been rescued off Libyan coast.

“Today 86 migrants, including 7 women and 19 children, were returned to Libya by the coast guard,” the IOM tweeted. “IOM staff onsite provided emergency support including medical assistance,” it said.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean from Libya towards Europe, due to insecurity and chaos in the nation following the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In 2020, 323 migrants died and 417 others went missing on the central Mediterranean route, while 11,891 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, according to the IOM