87 arrested for violence during national shutdown in South Africa

South African police said Monday that law enforcement officers through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) have arrested 87 protestors in the last 12 hours across the country for public violence-related offenses.

“Of the 87 arrested, 41 were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in North West, and 15 in Free State. There are also arrests in other provinces such as Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape,” the NATJOINTS said in a statement.

South Africa’s opposition political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, has called for a national shutdown Monday to force President Ramaphosa to resign. Some people started protesting Sunday night, and more people joined in the protests Monday morning, which are currently going on in various parts of the country.

Law enforcement officers are on high alert and will continue to prevent and combat any acts of criminality, maintain public order, protect the inhabitants of South Africa and their property as well as uphold and enforce the law, according to the statement.

The NATJOINTS reaffirms its commitment to serving and protecting both law-abiding protestors and non-protestors, it said, adding that it will not allow and tolerate any forms of lawlessness and acts of criminality.

South Africa has deployed a total of 3,474 soldiers since March 17 to assist the police to maintain peace. Enditem