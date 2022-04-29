87 bridges to be constructed across the country

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, has said that Ghana will soon receive 87 bridge installations from the United Kingdom.

The installations would be for the construction of bridges across the country.

The 87 bridges, in addition to the construction of more roads and drainage systems, was to facilitate the movement of people and to enhance socio-economic activities particularly in less privileged communities.

The Minister said this during a tour to inspect road networks in the Weija-Gbawe and Anyaa-Sowutuom Municipal Assemblies.

Mr Amoako-Attah, together with technical persons from all agencies under the Ministry, assessed the road network situations at McCarthy down, Gbawe zero, Bulemin, Djanman, Weija-Toronto in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality.

They also toured road networks at Agape, Pentecost junction, and Sowutuom mambo in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Municipality. Earlier, the team toured the Ngleshie-Amanfro Municipality.

The Minister after the tour said that from the observations made, the Government had to intensify its drive to construct more roads and related facilities in those two Municipalities.

He expressed the government’s commitment to delivering on its road expansion and access promise under the ‘year of roads’ initiative, adding that it would pay particular attention to the Municipalities visited.

He indicated that: “The government is expecting some bridges, we call them ‘Mabey bridges’ from UK. About fifteen of them are currently on the high sea. We’re to take delivery in two weeks’ time.”

He added that: “In all we are going to receive about 87 of the bridges, which would be shared in all the 16regions; every region will get its fair share of it. We have already identified three main places here between Weija –Gbawe, and Anyaa –Sowutum for the bridge installation.”

Mr Amoako-Atta also said: “My general impression is that we must do even more for these three constituencies. My ministry representing the government and the President Akuffo Addo’s administration is going to put its attention here because we have a lot to do here.”

The Ghana News Agency observed that some residents had built houses on waterways, causing erosion and open gullies, leading to flooding of roads, each time it rained.

It also observed that many of the areas visited lacked road networks. Some old roads had developed several potholes, with others being dusty, posing health risks to many.

The Minister expressed concern over building on waterways and encroaching lands meant for the construction of roads and ancillary facilities by some residents in the areas visited.

He added that the government would not hesitate in demolishing structures, which posed danger to road users, and said: “If demolishing structures is to bring relief and comfort to people, I’m sorry we have to go the painful way.”

The Members of Parliament and Municipal Chief Executives in the areas visited, who were also with the Minister on the tour, expressed delight over his visit.

They said it was an assurance that the government, in its road expansion drive, would also cater for their needs.