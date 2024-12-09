89 Arrested for Election-Related Offenses, Police Tighten Security

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 89 individuals across the country in connection with various election-related offenses, including vandalism and looting of state property.

According to the police, 40 of the suspects are directly linked to the destruction and theft of government assets. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, December 9, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, confirmed that all 89 suspects are in custody and will be processed through the legal system.

“We would like to use this opportunity to caution individuals against engaging in acts of violence. The perpetrators will be arrested and brought to face justice,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi warned.

She also highlighted that the police have implemented enhanced security measures to prevent further unrest and are prepared to deploy additional resources to address post-election disturbances.

In the aftermath of the elections, reports have surfaced of unidentified individuals attacking key government facilities, including the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) office in Kanda, Accra, and the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly. These incidents have further underscored the need for increased vigilance and law enforcement presence across the country.