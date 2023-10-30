8th Africa Digital Economy Awards: Digital Leaders To Be Honoured In Nairobi

Preparations are in top gear as leaders in digitization will be honoured at the 8th Africa Digital Economy Awards on 10th November 2023 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Following 7 successful editions in West Africa, ADEA moves to Kenya in its 8th edition to engender Pan-Africanism in digitalization.

Themed, “Celebrating Digital Excellence,” ADEA in its 8th year will celebrate and honour Africa’s digital champions, innovators, creativities, and inventions across multiple areas whose contributions have significantly impacted the digital growth and security of the African economy during the gala night.

ADEA is in alignment with the digital transformation strategy for Africa prepared by the African Union (AU) to propel growth in Africa’s Digital Economy during the launch of this year’s awards.

There is a need for Africa to recognize and applaud the pioneers and frontrunners in the continent’s digitalization journey, all of whom play a pivotal role in advancing the digitization of every sector of our economies.

“Innovations and digitalization initiatives are not only fostering job creation but also contributing to the alleviation of poverty, the reduction of inequality, the enhancement of goods and services delivery, and the achievement of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.” Mr.Akin Naphtal, Group Publisher for Digital Economy magazine powering ADEA said.

“In 2016, the global digital economy was worth some $11.5 trillion, equivalent to 15.5 percent of the world’s overall GDP.

It is expected to reach 25 percent in less than a decade, quickly outpacing the growth of the overall economy”.

If governments and the private sector continue to build the right foundations, digitization could transform sectors as diverse as agriculture, retail, and healthcare – and contribute as much as $300 billion a year to Africa’s GDP by 2025

“We are proud to continue our mission of promoting Pan-African digitalization through ADEA” Mr. Naphtal added.

Over the last eight years, ADEA has played a pivotal role in nurturing and promoting numerous digital leaders and organizations from across the continent.

The immediate past edition held in Accra, Ghana in 2022 honoured digital leaders such as Huawei, PCCW Global’s Console Connect, Cellulant, FiberOne, and IHS Towers among others.

The gala night promises to be a night of entertainment, networking, and a platform for thought leaders will share insights and shape the future of the digital economy.