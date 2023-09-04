8th EAC university students debate to be hosted by Burundi

Burundi will host the 8th East African Community (EAC) university students’ debate on regional integration on Oct. 18-19 in the capital Bujumbura, the EAC said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said the objective of the debate under the theme “EAC integration, peacebuilding and youth participation” is to enhance youth participation in the EAC integration agenda and processes. The debates and subsequent sensitization activities will create an enabling environment for students and youth to play an active role in the integration process and offer space that enables them to learn more about the benefits, challenges and opportunities of the EAC integration, said the statement.

The statement said the debate is expected to bring together representatives from academia, private sector, civil society, media and technocrats from the East African region, development partners and relevant stakeholders.The best debaters will be appointed, trained and inducted as EAC Youth Ambassadors 2023-2024 with an obligation to spearhead peer learning, sensitization and outreach programs in their respective universities and communities, said the statement.