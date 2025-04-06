8th Edition Of Denu-Nugoryiyi ZA Launched

Denu Ŋgɔyiyi Za (Denu-Nugoryiyi Za) is an occasion the people of Denu in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region in Ghana, set aside to come together to celebrate progress in development, honour each other, arouse the spirit of patriotism, promote educational development, and raise awareness about communal labour and healthy living.

This year’s event, Denu-Nugoryiyi Za: Inter-Schools Quiz Competition, the 8th edition, was launched at Denu Chicago Basic School and Three-Town Senior High School, Hedzranawo, respectively.

Denu, Hedranawo, and Adafienu are the three adjoining coastal towns popularly called 3-Town or Three-Town in the Ketu South District.

The Assemblyman for the Denu Electoral Area, Israel Bossman, spearheaded the well-attended and beautiful event and issued this statement:

Official Launch of the 8th Edition of Denu – Nugoryiyi Za: Inter-Schools Quiz Competition

We officially launched the 8th edition of Denu—Nugoryiyi Za with our annual inter-school quiz competition, held on April 3rd and 4th.

This year’s competition featured selected Junior High Schools (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS) from across the municipality.

JHS Quiz Competition

The JHS quiz took place at Chicago School and saw participation from the following schools: Denu Chicago, Viefe R.C., A.M.E. Zion, Adafienu R.C., Denu R.C., and St. Anthony R.C.

The competition was intense and closely contested, reflecting the high academic standards of the participating schools.

Denu Chicago School, the defending champions, once again stole the show, narrowly edging out their competitors to retain the title. The strong academic performance displayed by all the schools was both impressive and inspiring.

Final JHS Results:

▪️Adafienu R.C. – 42 points

▪️St. Anthony R.C. – 44 points

▪️A.M.E. Zion – 49 points

▪️Viefe R.C. – 50 points

▪️Denu Chicago – 51 points

▪️Denu R.C. – 46 points

SHS Quiz Competition

On Friday, 4th April, the SHS quiz competition took place at Three-Town Senior High School.

Participating schools included Somé Senior High School, Three-Town Senior High School, and St. Paul’s Senior High School—all located within the Ketu South Municipality.

Somé Senior High School emerged as the winner, followed closely by Three-Town Senior High School. St. Paul’s Senior High School, the previous year’s champions, placed third this time around.

Final SHS Results:

▪️SOSEC – 88 points

▪️THREE SEC – 77 points

▪️SPACO – 54 points

The Nugoryiyi Za Ketu South Quiz Competition initiative is designed to enhance teaching and learning within our schools. It provides a platform for schools in the municipality to compete academically and prepares them for larger academic stages.

Additionally, the initiative promotes unity and collaboration among the schools in Ketu South.

Israel Bossman