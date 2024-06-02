8th Ghana CEO Summit Draws Over 2,000 Leaders and Dignitaries

The 8th Ghana CEO Summit, inaugurated in September 2016, has achieved remarkable success this year, attracting over 2,000 CEOs and dignitaries from various countries and sectors. Notable attendees included H.E. Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

This year’s summit was held under the theme “Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting A Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue and High Impact Learning.” The event featured more than 100 top-level speakers, panelists, and experts, with participation from over 400 companies. It also garnered significant media attention, with 50 journalists from 20 global and local media outlets, and over 100,000 global views via social media live streaming.

Former President Mahama highlighted the economic challenges facing Ghana, noting that the exchange rate had worsened from 4.00 Ghana Cedis to over 15 Ghana Cedis per US dollar, with no end in sight to the currency’s deterioration. He criticized the government for its reluctance to cut expenditures and prioritize investments in transformational infrastructure.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama also presented awards to several distinguished CEOs, recognizing their contributions to the business sector.