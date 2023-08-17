8th KGL Millennium Half Marathon Attracts Other Sports Disciplines

The eighth edition of the KGL Millennium Marathon is coming on live in Accra on Saturday, September 2, 2023 after the impressive launch last Thursday at the Base Lounge at Cantonment in Accra.

Some few investigations conducted by Yours Truly revealed that other athletes in various sports disciplines like boxing, table tennis, tennis, golf, hockey, volleyball, basketball, MMA fighters, judokas, karatekas, cyclists and skaters are joining in the big sports extravaganza which starts at the Ministries Police Station and ends at the Independence Square.

President of the Ghana Skating Federation, Mr. Gameli Kportufe said his boys are coming to spice the event.

Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation Mustapha Nettey expressed the marathon is for encouragement running, and wished all boxers will take it serious to build their stamina and strength in the legs.

The 2023 Millennium Marathon has 75,000ghc at stake and one can pay 100ghc for 21km or 70ghc for 5km to registration, after dialing *800*17#.

Registration is going on till August 31 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Frankies Hotel, Osu and GHOne office.

The 2023 Millennium Marathon is sponsored by KGL, *959#, Japan Motors, Fidelity Bank, Verna Water, NLA, Interplast, B5 Plus, IPMC, Ghana Gas, Kimo, Goil, SIC, GIPC, Garmin, Spa Body and Beyond, Solaris, Papaye, Blue Skies, and Wigal.

The National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Ghana Police are partners in ensuring a successful event.

The media partners include GTV, Metro TV, Original TV, Multimedia, Oman Fm, TV 3, GHOne, Starr FM, agoo TV, modernghana, Graphic Sports and UTV.

According to Nana Agyemang Prempeh aka Amb Ashim Morton, a lucky participant stands the chance of winning a brand new Nissan Almera after the race.

The past seven Millennium Half Marathons have registered over 64,000 runners from 34 countries.

The first event was attended by legendary Haile Gabreselase of Ethiopia.

The Millennium Marathon has also attracted many tourists who are going to participate actively.