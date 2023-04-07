8th Ramadan Football Tournament Fixed For April 29 & 30

The 8th annual Ramadam Football Tournament would be held at the Fadama Astro Turf in Accra on April 29 and 30, 2023.

The Tournament which is organized to honour the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was launch at the Kempinski Hotel on Thursday by the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.

He said the two main objectives of the tournament which is to honour the Chief Imam and foster unity among Zongo communities has been achieved and the venue is one of the 125 astro turfs that the government has constructed to promote and develop football in Ghana.

Hon. Ussif advised all players and coaches who are going to participate to comport themselves and play well as foreign scouts would be around to monitor the best players.

He urged all participants to also uphold the purpose of the tournament, which is discipline and unity.

The chairman of the occasion, Hon. Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi who donated 10,000ghc towards the competition said the Ramadan Cup is not for only Muslims, but everyone living in a Zongo community, and counseled them use the event to develop their abodes.

Coach of the Ghana U23 team, the Black Meteors (Olympic football team), who promised to donate the trophy for the winning team hinted that the tournament has over the years produced some very talented players, and he is looking forward to see more great rising stars who can be poached by the league clubs.

Founder of the Ramadan Tournament, Tamimu Issah thanked some individuals and companies that have supported the event such as Afro Arab Group, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ashfoam, Multi Pak, Electroland Ltd. Zongo Development Fund and the Ministry of Youth & Sports who were all awarded certificates.

This year’s tournament will see 30 zongo communities participating from all over the country.

The preliminary draw which was the highlight of the launch saw Mamobi paired against Nsawam, Accra New Town will face Kumasi Zongo, while Nima clash with Oda and Cowlane host Tema.

Koforidua Zongo will play Adabraka, Madina versus Tunga, Shukura versus Alajo, Sabon Zongo against Suhum and Fadama against Kaneshie.

Ashaiman will play Efie Akuapim, Kasoa versus Ashale Botwe, Hohoe meet Salaga, Tudu lock horns with Anyaa, Darkuman against Yendi and Nungua versus Abeka.

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) promised to provide officials for the tournament.

Present were Alhaji Latif of the office of the National Chief Imam and Ahmed Abdulai, one of the organisers of the Ramadan Football Tournament.