Somali National Army (SNA) on Tuesday killed nine members of al-Shabab militants in an operation in Awdhigle town in the southern region of Lower Shabelle, a military officer confirmed.

Isma’il Abdimalik Malin, commander of SNA’s 16th Unit, said the forces attacked militants in Daru-Salam neighborhood where they were planning attacks against government forces.

“There was an intense clash between the army and the militants, but we overpowered them, killing nine of them including two senior leaders,” Malin said.

He added that the forces are now pursuing the remnants who fled towards the forest.

Locals reported a fierce fight in the town, saying huge gunfire being exchanged during the gun battle.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab militants in the southern and central regions in recent months, but the militants are still hiding in the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.