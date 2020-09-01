At least nine persons were feared dead after a mini-bus carrying them skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a river in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday evening near Mehar area of Ramban district, about 153 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Last evening a mini-bus carrying passengers skidded off the road here and fell into river Chenab. Miraculously a passenger was thrown out, while as nine others in the vehicle plunged into the river,” a police official posted in Ramban said. “The vehicle was swept away in the strong currents of the river.”

Police said they were alerted by the lone survivor of the accident, following which they pressed in divers to trace the missing. However, the search for the missing was abandoned in the wake of inclement weather and darkness.

Local government officials said the operation to trace the missing was resumed Tuesday morning.

“We have requisitioned army divers to retrieve the missing vehicle although the chances of finding any survivors seem to be bleak,” an official at deputy commissioner’s office said.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the police pointed out that the driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in its plunging into the river.

Deadly road accidents are common in the region, which are often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.