Nigerian police on Thursday confirmed 19 people kidnapped by an armed group in the country’s capital Abuja were rescued during a gun duel with kidnappers.

Three other persons were abducted by other unknown gunmen on Wednesday, said Mariam Yusuf, a spokesman for the police in Abuja in a statement reaching Xinhua. Efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims, who were abducted on a road along the Kwali axis of Abuja, the police spokesperson added.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the northern Kaduna to Abuja highway. Victims typically are released unharmed after ransom is paid.