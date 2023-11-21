9 killed in central Nigeria boat accident

At least nine bodies were recovered from a recent boat mishap in Nigeria’s central state of Niger, local authorities said Monday.

Salihu Garba, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told reporters in the capital of Minna, that 22 people were rescued unhurt following the incident in the Shiroro local government area Thursday.

At least 34 people were on board the boat conveying goods and traders to a weekly market Thursday night when it capsized.

Local divers helped in the rescue of the victims, Garba said, adding a search is underway for the remaining victims.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather, and faulty operations.

In September, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the country.