Nigerian police authorities on Saturday confirmed that nine people were killed and several others wounded in a communal clash in the country’s Delta State.

Hostilities which arose between the Oleh and Ozoro communities in the Isoko area of the state lasted till Friday after breaking out on Thursday, said the police.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the spokeswoman for the police in Delta, said the conflict, believed to have been caused by a lingering boundary dispute, left six men and three women dead.

A team of policemen deployed to the area had since quelled the violence.

However, Onovwakpoyeya said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the renewed violence.