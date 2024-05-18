9 Malawians killed, 14 missing in South Africa building collapse

Malawian authorities said on Thursday that nine Malawian nationals are confirmed dead after a building collapse in South Africa, while 14 are still missing and 11 have been rescued.

Charles Nkhalamba, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told local media that a total of 34 Malawians were trapped in the rubble after the incident.

The multi-story building under construction collapsed last Monday afternoon in the coastal city of George, located about 400 kilometers east of Cape Town in the Western Cape Province, South Africa.

Nkhalamba further said out of the 11 Malawians who were rescued, one is still in the hospital.

He added that the ministry is in close contact with the Malawian Embassy in South Africa, which is working with the building contractor to ensure that the injured receive adequate assistance as the identified bodies are repatriated.

Migrants from other southern African countries, such as Malawi and Zimbabwe, were among the workers on the construction site, according to the South African media.