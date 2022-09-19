9-member Bono East Health Committee inaugurated

A nine-member health committee has been inaugurated for the Bono East Region to improve the delivery of health services for enhanced and quality socio-economic development in the region.

The inauguration of the Committee is in accordance with Sections 18 and 19 of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Teaching Hospitals Act, 525, 1996, which stated Regional Health Committees shall be established to advise the Regional Director of Health Services in the performance of his/her functions and perform such functions of the GHS Council, as the Council may assign to fit in respect of the region.

Dr Segah Sarpong Badiakoh, Chairman for the GHS Council, inaugurated the committee in Techiman with a call on members to work assiduously to improve health delivery in deprived communities across the region to boost socio-economic activities.

Dr Badiakoh said health was the pivot that moved the social and economic development of the populace so long as they remained healthy to perform their duties.

He, therefore, urged the committee to perform its advisory role with diligence through effective communication with communities along side with strong support for management of health services to effectively address and resolve complaints submitted by communities.

Other functions of the committee include setting up of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve issues between the Health Service and other stakeholders, and between Management and Health Staff of the health service.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Regional Minister, said the Directive Principles of State Policy, as specified in the 1992 Constitution, mandated the government to, among others, ensure every Ghanaian had access to quality healthcare.

Hence the creation of the GHS, the enactment of the GHS and Teaching Hospitals Act and the subsequent formation of the health committees, Mr. Adu-Gyan said and urged the Committee to work closely with the Regional Director of Health Services in the performance of his duties to address health needs of the people.

“You should facilitate dialogue with various stakeholders to support health interventions at all levels to improve outcome”, he stressed.

Dr Baffoe Gyan, a Cardiovascular Surgeon at the University of Ghana Medical Centre and Chairman of the Committee, assured stakeholders of the Committee’s commitment to deliver its best to facilitate the provision of the required health services to the region by giving objective pieces of advice to the Health Directorate to improve health delivery in the region