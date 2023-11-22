9 perish in a fatal accident in Ho

Nine persons including four children have perished on the Galnkui hills in Ho following a head-on collision involving a 207 Mercedes benz and a Zoomlion garbage truck.

The Mercedes passenger van was traveling from Kpassa to Sogakope and collided head-on with the garbage truck, while descending on the hill.

The Benz bus, loaded with people and animals, was mangled in the collision, with some occupants losing their lives.

Among the victims is an infant, and so were sheep and fowls riding atop the long-crammed vehicle.

Hundreds rushed to the scene and the fire service, and ambulance teams hastened to attend to the carnage.

Mr Stephen Delaporte, Volta Regional Commander, Motor Traffic, and transport Division (MTTD) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the dead had been deposited at the morgue, while the injured received treatment.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the bus driver misinterpreted the turn by the dump truck and switched lanes, resulting in the collision.

The stretch of the road, where the incident occurred has been littered with bodies, and sacks of foodstuffs lying in a pool of machine oil from the pounded vehicles.

Descending from the hills into the principal street of Ho has become known for brake failures that often result in damage to property and even lives.