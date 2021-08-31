9 visually-impaired Senegalese students benefit from government special scholarships

Nine visually-impaired young Senegalese students will benefit from special scholarships granted by the Senegalese government to continue their higher education in France from the upcoming school year, Xinhua learned Monday from an official source in Dakar.

These young people met the director of scholarships in Senegal, Khalifa Gaye, for an information session on Monday before their departure for Paris.

“Once in France, our students will find on-site the student management service in Paris, which in addition to paying them scholarships, is responsible for supporting, orienting, guiding and monitoring them to make their studies more successful”, Gaye explained.

Concerning the selection criteria for recipients of these special grants, Gaye said that usually, the scholarship department validated all requests received.

“Usually for these special allowances for the visually impaired, we do not proceed with the selection. We take all the applications that we receive. Last year, the government offered 18 special allowances for the visually impaired,” he said.

According to him, the scholarship for overseas studies will be suspended as soon as the student exceeds 30 years or fails twice in the same cycle.

The scholarship will also be suspended when the beneficiary changes specialty or is downgraded in terms of his or her studies. Enditem