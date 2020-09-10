Nine workers have been trapped after a tunnel under construction collapsed in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The accident happened at around 6 p.m. Thursday on a road in the county of Leye, when rocks suddenly fell from the top of the tunnel, according to the local publicity authority.
Police, firefighters, medical and emergency staff have rushed to the scene to conduct rescue work.
