9-Year-Old Picked for Rising Stars Training Camp

Uganda’s nine-year-old Joseph Sebatindira has been selected by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to join the Rising Stars High Performance training camp in Halmstad, Sweden.

Sebatindira, who won the U13 World Table Tennis Youth Contender final two months ago and also played at the African Games in Ghana last month, is the only African participant in the boys category at the camp.

Robert Jjagwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), told Xinhua on Wednesday, “We thank ITTF because this will help Sebatindira in his career development by also easing his attendance of world table tennis competitions.”

Ten boys and ten girls will attend the training camp, which will be held from May 29 to June 4.

Sebatindira told Xinhua that he was very excited about the opportunity of training with top standard facilities and other good players.

The UTTA President said Sebatindira would travel together with his coach Alvin Katumba, and that he would also participate in two tournaments in Sweden and Norway.

In addition to Sebatindira, the other players selected in the boys’ category are Faso Danilo (Italy), Schmidt Miroslav (Bulgaria), Emanuel Otalvaro (Colombia), Putra Dafi (India), Shakiba Faraz (Iran), Al Taher Abdulrahman (Saudi Arabia), Steven Moreno, Rios Enrique (Portugal) and Ocal Gorkem (Turkey).